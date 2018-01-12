Reaction pouring in to President Trump's alleged immigration comments

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Outrage and disappointment are brewing among Rhode Island lawmakers following reports that President Trump made comments slamming immigrants from Haiti and African countries while working out an immigration deal.

The comment in question, "why are we having all these people from 's---hole' countries come here?"

"The comments weren't Presidential they were not only derogatory but they were divisive,” said Senator Jack Reed.

"This is very un-American it's not who we are as a country,” said Congressman David Cicilline.

Cicilline says an apology to both those countries and the American people is needed.

"It does real damage,” said Cicilline. In addition to being despicable language and horrific it does real damage to our country's national security interest to our interest in promoting good economic growth for America."

Governor Gina Raimondo points to the more than 1000 DACA students in the state and the accomplishments they have made.

"In Rhode Island this is a state where we realize that diversity is part of our strength. We want them here and we want to give them a path to citizenship,” said Raimondo.

Senator Jack Reed also pointing to the major contributions immigrants are able to provide here in this country.

"We have to recognize we need sensible border control. We need to have a system of immigration that is fair and serious, but one of our greatest strengths throughout history has been the contributions of people from other countries,” said Reed.

The President has denied making that expletive driven remark. "Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor troubled country," Trump said on Twitter. "Never said "take them out"."

He also tweeted, "The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used.”

