East Providence Police investigating suspicious death

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence Police announced they are investigating a suspicious death.

Dr. Clive Bridgham, 67, a well known chiropractor who practiced in Barrington was found unresponsive on the floor in one of the rooms of his Pleasant Street home around 8:40 p.m., on Thursday.

Officers initially went to the home to conduct a well-being check.

East Providence Police deemed the death a homicide.

Dr. Bridgham voluntarily suspended his license to practice on November 10th 2017, said Joseph Wendelken with the Department of Heatlh.

In addition, documents obtained by ABC6 News show that back in the spring of 2016, Dr. Bridgham began a "therapeutic relationship" with a 19-year-old male patient.

The documents read that the victim said Dr. Bridgham violated the professional boundaries of the chiropractic physician-patient relationship.

No further information is available at this time.

If anyone has any information they are strongly encouraged to contact the East Providence Police Department at: 401-431-1111.

