Portsmouth School Committee testing cameras on school buses

By: Chloe Leshner

cleshner@abc6.com

@cleshnerabc6

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) -- School Committee members in Portsmouth are growing concerned about school bus safety. Bus drivers there say some people have been ignoring their stop signs, putting the children getting off the bus at risk.

This school year alone, there have been 4 accidents involving school buses. The School Committee is getting ready to start a pilot program as a way to catch anyone who fails to stop when the bus is stopped.

some school buses in Portsmouth will soon be equipped with a new safety measure. One to encourage other drivers to follow the law.

"A committee member had heard from a bus monitor that there were issues of vehicles passing the stopped bus," says Terri Cortvriend, the chair of the School Committee.

It's like a red light camera, but on the bus. Snapping a picture of cars that pass the bus when the stop sign is out. The need for these cameras, brought to the forefront because there have been 4 minor accidents involving school buses this school year. No one was hurt but the fender benders started a conversation about bus safety between the School Committee, bus company and police department.

"This kind of reinforces the police department, multiplies them, because they can't follow every bus around," says Cortvriend.

And bus drivers can't concentrate on getting tag numbers of the drivers who don't stop because they have their attention focused on the kids getting on and off.

The hope, the cameras will make people more conscious of the dangers.

"We just want people to be more aware and be safe around school buses because they're carrying our kids. We just want to prevent something more serious from happening," says Cortvriend.

They'll start by testing the cameras on 2 to 4 buses in the coming weeks.

(C) WLNE/ABC 6 2018