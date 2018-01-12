UPDATE: Search underway for missing kayaker

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A search is underway for a 46-year-old kayaker that has been reported missing.

Coast Guard officials told ABC6 News that crews are searching for Michael Perry, of Warwick, in the waters around Conimicut Point.

“He reportedly left at noon on a 10-foot orange kayak and was expected to be on the water for an hour,” said the U.S. Coast Guard in a press release. “When he did not return as planned, his wife notified 911 and gave them his intended route and schedule.”

Crews started searching for Perry around 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

Around 9:45 p.m., the water temperature was 32 degrees.

It is unknown as to whether Perry is wearing a life jacket.

