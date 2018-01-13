Bailey's Late Goal Lifts Bridgeport Over Providence Bruins Friday

Providence Bruins Press Release

Providence, RI – The Providence Bruins fell to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers Friday night 3-2 in the first game of their weekend home-and-home series. The P-Bruins got goals from Peter Cehlarik and Jordan Szwarz while Jordan Binnington made his 13th start of the season in net.

In a matter of minutes, Peter Cehlarik scored on the Tigers putting the Bruins up quickly 1-0. Ryan Fitzgerald was essential in the play, assisting with a centering feed behind the net to Cehlarik for his sixth goal this season. The two players stopped the Tigers in their tracks due to the quickness in time as well as the actual play, scoring just 2:08 into the period. Providence stayed ahead for the majority of time with numerous attacks on Bridgeport, but the Tigers used a power play to tie the game at 16:31. After battling the Bruins powerful defense, Bridgeport’s, Steve Bernier, found an opportunity to score off a rebound Tanner Fritz leaving the period tied 1-1.

It was an eventful start to the second period for both teams, as they scored just 39 seconds apart. The Tigers came out with a goal from Kyle Burroughs at 4:19. However, that 2-1 lead lasted nearly seconds when the Bruin’s Jordan Szwarz fired back with his fourteenth goal of the season. Christopher Gibson stopped a one-timer from Kenny Agostino, but could not control the rebound. Szwarz was there in the slot for the rebound, backhanding the shot in and making the score 2-2 into the second intermission.

What seemed to be an uneventful third period changed in the last two minutes with Bridgeport’s Casey Bailey sneaking in a goal from the right wing corner, putting the Tigers in the lead with 2:04 remaining. Providence responded with several attempts to score, battling in the last minutes of the game with the goalie pulled. They were unable to get anything past Gibson as the Tiger’s won 3-2.

Binnington stopped 25 of 28 shots while Gibson stopped 28 of 30. Providence was 0-3 on the power play and 2-3 on the penalty kill. These two teams will meet again tomorrow night in Bridgeport at 7pm for the second half of this home-and-home series.