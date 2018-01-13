Brown Men's Basketball Falls Short At Yale In Ivy League Opener

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - Trey Phills scored a career-high 23 points and Miye Oni added 17 points and made two steals in the final seconds as Yale held off Brown 78-72 in an Ivy League opener on Friday night.

Brown's Obi Okolie made a free throw to get the Bears (7-7) within a point, 73-72, before Phills made four free throws and Oni one in the final 24 seconds, the final two trips to the line set up by Oni steals.

Yale (8-9) led 42-37 at halftime before Brown rallied to take its only lead at 47-46 on Joshua Howard's 3-pointer with 16{ minutes left. Oni's basket with 15 minutes remaining restored the Bulldogs' lead with Yale holding a single-digit advantage the rest of the way.

Yale led by as much as 14 midway through the first half.

Phills made all 10 of his free throws while Yale shot 50 percent from the field. Alex Copeland added 10 points.

Brandon Anderson scored 22 points with Desmond Cambridge adding 15 and Zach Hunsaker 11 for the Bears, who made just 18 of 31 free throws to 17 of 24 for the Bulldogs.



AP-WF-01-13-18 0055GMT

