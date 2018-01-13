PC Friars Earn Road Win At DePaul, 71-64 - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

PC Friars Earn Road Win At DePaul, 71-64

Posted: Updated:

        CHICAGO (AP) - Jalen Lindsey had 18 points, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, Alpha Diallo had 14 of his 16 points in the second half, and Providence beat DePaul 71-64 on Friday night.

        The Friars (12-6, 3-2 Big East) surged with 22 straight points to lead 56-46 near the midpoint of the second half while the Blue Demons (8-9, 1-4) missed 13 straight shot attempts from the field. DePaul got the deficit as close as 67-64 after Eli Cain hit a pair of 3s and a layup and Max Strus added another 3.         But Rodney Bullock's breakaway dunk made it a five-point game with 16 seconds left and Isaiah Jackson added a pair of free throws to cap the scoring with six seconds to go.

        The Blue Demons had a 17-5 run to close the first half with a 35-34 lead and scored the next 11 to make it a 12-point lead in the first three minutes of the second half.

        Jackson scored 15 and Bullock added 12 for the Friars.

        Marin Maric had 15 points to lead the Blue Demons. Cain and Tre'Darius McCallum added 10 apiece.

        AP-WF-01-13-18 0358GMT

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.