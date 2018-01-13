DLT: Unemployment insurance systems temporarily offline, rainwater to blame

By News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training announced Saturday that the Teleserve system that provides telephone and internet service to unemployment insurance claims is temporarily offline.

The DLT explained that rainwater from Friday night’s storm seeped into the department’s data center at 1511 Pontiac Avenue in Cranston, causing the computer system to power down.

The DLT is working with the state’s Department of Administration to assess the incident and bring the system back online.

