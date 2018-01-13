Hurley Wins 100th Game, URI Beats Preseason #2 Bonnies

Head Coach Dan Hurley recorded his 100th win with Rhode Island (13-3, 5-0 A-10) in Saturday's 87-73 victory over St. Bonaventure (12-5, 2-3 A-10).

The Bonnies got ahead of Rhode Island 20-15 after two straight dunks by Amadi Ikpeze with 12:14 left in the half. But a 15-7 run by the Rams - including three consecutive scoring possessions by Jarvis Garrett - put Rhody ahead 30-29 at 7:51. Rhode Island surged ahead 36-30 after a layup by Andre Berry. The Bonnies climbed back thanks to back-to-back 3-balls by Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley with 2:03 remaining in the period. The Rams entered the break up 42-39 after a good Jeff Dowtin layup.

Rhode Island led by as much as 16 in the second half before St. Bonaventure went on an 18-13 run to cut the Rhody lead to 11 (71-60) with 5:18 to play. However three successful trips to the charity stripe for the Rams put the game away, extending the Rams' program-record 12-game winning streak at the Ryan Center.

Inside the Box Score

Redshirt senior E.C. Matthews had a game-high 20 points. He added nine rebounds, two blocks, and one steal. It was his third 20-point performance of the season.

Sophomore Jeff Dowtin had a season-high 18 points and was 6-of-6 from the line. He added nine assists for the third time this season and played 34 minutes with zero turnovers.

It was the fifth time this season Dowtin has played 30 or more minutes without turning the ball over.

Senior Jarvis Garrett contributed 10 points, five rebounds, and one assist in 23 minutes off the bench.

Starters Jared Terrell (13 points, 3 rebounds), Andre Berry (12 points, 7 rebounds), and Stanford Robinson (8 points, 6 rebounds) saw limited minutes due to foul trouble. The trio still combined for 33 points and 15 rebounds.

The combined 81 first-half points between the URI (42) and SBU (39) made this the second-highest scoring first half this season. Rhody (54) and No. 20 Seton Hall (45) combined for 99 points in the first half back on Nov. 23

Rhode Island had five players score in double figures for the third time this season. The other games were Florida Gulf Coast and Providence.

St. Bonaventure forced Rhody into four turnovers in the first half but did not score any points off of those miscues.

After the Bonnies shot 52.0 percent from the field in the first half, the Rams held them to just 28.6 percent in the second. The Bonnies were 0-for-5 from 3-point range in the second half after making 5-of-10 before the break.

Stat of the Game

100 - The win over St. Bonaventure marked Dan Hurley's 100th as head coach of the Rams. Hurley reached the milestone in just 177 games at Rhode Island. Only the legendary Frank Keaney got to 100 wins quicker, needing just 149 games to do so.

Up Next

The Rams face Massachusetts at the Ryan Center on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.