Raimondo to deliver State of the State speech to lawmakers

By The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo plans to use this year's State of the State speech to highlight the state's progress and make the case for continued investments in job training, economic development incentives and education

The Democratic governor is scheduled to address a joint session of the General Assembly at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Raimondo told The Providence Journal it's an opportunity to thank Rhode Islanders.

Raimondo spokesman Michael Raia says the governor will talk about how the decline of the manufacturing industry and the recession led to high unemployment rates, how new economic development incentives and job training programs have helped the state recover and how the economy can grow further with continued investments.

She invited residents and business owners who have benefited from these programs to the speech.

