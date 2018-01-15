OPIOID CRISIS: ‘Owning Our Story’ - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

OPIOID CRISIS: ‘Owning Our Story’

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island health officials will tackle the opioid crisis Monday night in a unique event.

Health officials will be hosting an open discussion on the current opioid crisis in Rhode Island and across the country.

The event includes “Ted Talk” style presentations, testimonials, and performances.

The Health Department says it is a chance to rewrite the ending to the overdose epidemic.

The speakers include an Army combat veteran in recovery, a yoga teacher and author who will discuss suffering and joy, and an adviser to the state's overdose prevention task force.

This free experience begins at 6:00 p.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Providence.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

