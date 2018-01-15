Governor pushes for bill to give her office line-item veto

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Governor Gina Raimondo is pushing for a bill that would give the governor power to veto parts of the state budget.

The Democratic governor told The Providence Journal that she is launching a stronger push for line-item veto power this year.

Most states already allow governors to strike individual budget items without having to veto an entire appropriations bill.

Last year, lawmakers voted to study what would happen if the governor had power to veto parts of the state budget.

State Senator Leonidas Raptakis reintroduced legislation in January to give voters the chance to vote on a constitutional amendment granting the governor line-item veto power.

The Democratic senator says it is a “good government reform bill” that he feels the public wants.

Raptakis has introduced the same bill for several legislative sessions.

