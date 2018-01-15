Warwick Fire Department investigating two fires

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Fire Department is investigating two fires in the Oakland Beach section of the city.

Officials responded to the first fire at approximately 1:00 a.m. Monday on 429 Seaview Drive. The second fire happened a couple hours later down the road on 26 Strand Avenue.

Warwick Fire tells ABC6 News that both homes were unoccupied at the time of the fire and that they appeared to be summer cottages.

Officials are not calling the fires suspicious at this time, but are taking into consideration that they began within two hours and one block of each other.

There is still no word on how they started.

The fire Marshal is investigating the incident.

