Officials to celebrate Martin Luther King at annual ceremony

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island political, community and religious leaders plan to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. at the state's annual commemoration of the civil rights leader.

The event begins at 4 p.m. Monday at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Providence.

Governor Gina Raimondo and other elected leaders plan to attend.

The Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission organizes the celebration.

State Representative Raymond A. Hull, a Providence Democrat, leads the commission. He will serve as master of ceremonies.

The Reverend Donald Anderson, of the Rhode Island State Council of Churches, will deliver the invocation.

The Reverend Carl Balark Jr., of Ebenezer Baptist Church, will deliver the benediction.

The public is invited.

The commemoration includes speeches, awards and performances by Ebenezer Baptist Church Choir and RPM Voices of Rhode Island.

