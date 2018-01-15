Production Assistant Full Time

Operations Duties Include:

Produce graphics and assure aesthetics and proper formatting for newscast graphics/ shot blocking and clean technical delivery.

Audio and graphic operation for newscasts

Provide technical, graphic and director support as needed for station special projects and events/ direct and coordinate staff during these events.

Responsible for studio operations to include lighting/bulb ordering/ fixture lighting adjustments/ cameras and microphones cross checks.

Provide coverage in Master Control.

Responsible for other creative tasks as assigned.

Direct report to the Director of Broadcast Operations.

Proficient in:

Inscriber

Audio Board operation experience preferred.

Adobe Creative Suite: Premiere, Photoshop

Qualifications/Requirements:

Attention to detail a MUST.

Previous live control room experience and skills a plus.

Must be able to make decisions under deadline pressure.

Must be capable of interacting positively and productively with our production team.

Must have ability to work flexible hours including night and weekends when needed.

Email resumes to Cristina Antonio at cantonio@abc6.com

WLNE/ABC6

10 Orms Street

Providence, RI 02904

No phone calls please. WLNE-TV / ABC6 is an equal opportunity employer.