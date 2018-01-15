Woman with cerebral palsy gets wheelchair stolen during Patriots game

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FOXBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — A woman with cerebral palsy had her wheelchair stolen during Saturday’s Patriots game, according to the Freetown Police Department.

According to a post shared by the police department on Facebook, Cindy Morais left her wheelchair under the stairs of section 304. However, when the game finished, Morais discovered that her wheelchair had been stolen.

“Honestly, at first, we couldn’t wrap our heads around that,” said Morais’ friend, Samantha Medeiros, in a Facebook post.

Morais has been a season ticket holder for the past six years and Medeiros says they followed Morais’ “6-year routine and left her wheelchair under the stairs before heading up.”

With plans on attending the AFC championships, Morais’ brother purchased a new wheelchair in order for her to attend the championship game.

According to Medeiros, Gillette Stadium security was notified of the incident. Now, family and friends of Morais and the Freetown Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding Morais’ wheelchair.

The next time Morais goes to a game, she will “lock up her wheelchair in fear that someone will take it again.”

If anyone has seen Morais’ chair, please contact the Freetown Police Department at (508) 763-4017.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018