Preview: Raimondo to deliver 4th State of the State address

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Governor Gina Raimondo is upbeat one day ahead of her fourth State of the State address.

"It's an opportunity to address the people of Rhode Island and share my optimism. You now the state and our economy is stronger than it's been in a long long time and now we have to commit ourselves to keep going,” said Raimondo.

We do know one focus of this year's speech will be on fixing school buildings across Rhode Island.

The issue front and center after burst pipes and other problems caused several schools to close during the recent cold snap.

"We plan to roll out some of the details behind that,” said Raimondo.

The Governor will release her budget on Thursday, but many are hoping she'll touch upon the deficit during Tuesday’s speech. At last check a spokesperson from the Department of Administration says the state is facing a projected deficit of more than $204 million heading into the next fiscal year.

"The deficit this year is actually a lot smaller than when I first took office and we get through it every other year we will get through it this year,” said Raimondo.

The Governor does say no broad based tax increases will be included in this year’s budget.

Though we should mention that last month during a sit down interview the Governor told us that cuts are inevitable.

"There will have to be. No doubt about it,” said Raimondo during an interview in December. "We're looking hard at Medicaid it's a third of the budget. I am confident that we'll get through it."

A spokesman for House Speaker Nick Mattiello telling us he's hoping to hear the Governor keep her commitment to the second year of the car tax phase out.

A spokesman for Senate President Dominick Ruggerio saying he's hopes significant cuts in personal and business taxes and a reduced regulatory burden are discussed in the speech.

The State of the State is scheduled for 7pm on Tuesday.

(C) WLNE 2018