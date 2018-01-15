Second Half Surge vs. Butler Gives Providence Third Straight Win

The Providence men's basketball team won its third straight BIG EAST game behind 18 points and 11 assists from senior point guard Kyron Cartwright as the Friars defeated Butler, 70-60, at the Dunkin' Donuts Center on Monday afternoon.

Sophomore Alpha Diallo (New York, N.Y.) scored 10 points, all of which came in the second half.

For the game, the Friars shot 50 percent from the field (26-of-52), including 73 percent in the second half, while the Bulldogs mustered a 35-percent mark on 22-of-63 shooting.

Kamar Baldwin led Butler with 25 points.

The Friars (13-6, 4-2) trailed 29-25 to begin the second half, but Diallo came out of the gate flying to push Providence in front.

Diallo scored five straight, including a three-point play to even the score at 31.

Cartwright (Compton, Calif.) then took control going on a 7-0 run by himself to give the Friars a 38-31 with 14:29 left.

Freshman Kalif Young (Vaughan, Ontario) capped off the Friars 15-4 run to begin the half as he finished a feed from Diallo to put Providence up 40-33.

Providence opened up its lead to a dozen as Cartwright dished out his eighth assist. The senior point guard penetrated, drew a double team on the low block, and then dumped the ball off to a cutting Bullock for a two handed slam to give the Friars a 50-38 lead.

Butler used their inside-out offensive game to get back in the game.

Henry Badldley slammed home a dunk and Sean McDermott buried a three pointer to pull the Bulldogs within seven.

Moments later, Nate Fowler finished at the rim off a feed from Paul Jorgenson on the break to cut the Friars lead to 54-49.

Cartwright, however, made sure the Friars protected their home court as he got a baseline jumper to go before splashing a triple from the right wing to put Providence back up 57-49 with 4:19 left.

Diallo then put on the finishing touches as he hit a wide open three pointer and then drilled a mid range jumper, both off feeds from Cartwright, to seal the Friars' win.

The Bulldogs got off to a fast start in the opening half as Jorgenson scored five early points to help Butler build a 22-11 lead.

Butler maintained a 10-point lead, 27-17, with less than three minutes to play in the first half but the Friars made a late surge.

Junior Isaiah Jackson (Gainesville, Fla.) knocked down two at the free throw line and senior Jalen Lindsey (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) drilled back-to-back three pointers as part of an 8-2 run to pull Providence within 29-25 at the break.

Next up the Friars host Creighton on January 20 at the Dunkin Donuts Center with tipoff scheduled for 3pm ET on CBSSports.