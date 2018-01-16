New Bedford man killed in stabbing in Hartford

By: News Staff

HARTFORD, Conn. (WLNE) — A 17-year-old was arrested for stabbing his older brother to death in Hartford over the weekend.

The family had recently moved to Hartford from New Bedford.

According to police, 21-year-old Jiram Ortiz was found dead in a hallway outside an apartment.

Authorities believe an argument led to the stabbing, but it is not clear what the fight was about.

“It’s a domestic violence situation as defined. A highly emotional one where two people were in an emotional fight. These are the ones that are very difficult, almost impossible to prevent,” said Deputy Chief Brian Foley of the Hartford Police Department.

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder.

