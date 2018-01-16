Woonsocket pre-treating roads with salt brine

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — All 100 miles of roads in Woonsocket were being pre-treated Tuesday ahead of the snow on Wednesday.

DPW crews mixed their own brine solution and spread it out on the streets. It is more effective than other options and will aid in the clean up process.

In addition, the city has a fleet of plows ready to go as soon as the first flakes start falling.

“We will use the traditional methods of rock salt, sand and salt during the storm. and then we will post treat after the storm as well. And hopefully we get right back to pavement and a good quality safe road,” said Woonsocket DPW Director Steven D’Agostino.

The DPW director asks that residents help out by adhering to the parking ban and not crowding trucks that are out working.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018