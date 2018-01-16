Coventry Public Works rescues owl - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Coventry Public Works rescues owl

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — An owl is on the mend after it was rescued by the Coventry Public Works Department on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post by the department, one of their trash collectors noticed an injured owl sitting too close to Hill Farm Road.

PWD workers waited for animal control to arrive on scene so the owl could be transported to a rehabilitation center.

“ACO’s Jess and Matt were able to safely transport this owl to a wild life rehabilitation center,” said the department.

