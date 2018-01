By: News Staff

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — The home of a state Senator was raided as part of an active investigation on Tuesday.

Coventry Police Chief John S. MacDonald told ABC6 News that the home of Sen. Nicholas Kettle was raided by members of Rhode Island State Police around 6:30 a.m.

Coventry and Rhode Island State Police would comment on the incident.

The reason for the raid is unknown at this time.

