Man stalks woman 43 miles, robs her

QUINCY, M.A. (WLNE) — A West Warwick man was arrested after he stalked and robbed a Twin River Casino patron.

Rhode Island State Police spokeswoman Laura Meade Kirk said members of their Gaming Enforcement Unit as well as members from the Quincy, Massachusetts Police Department were investigating a robbery where “a Rhode Island casino patron was stalked and followed for an extensive distance to her residence in Massachusetts.”

Back on November 10, 2017, Ty Shon Forbes, 21, followed a 61-year-old woman home from Twin River Casino after he saw her collect a high value cash-out at a cashier window.

“Ty Shon Forbes followed the victim to the parking lot and then approximately forty-three miles to her residence in Quincy, where the robbery took place,” said Meade Kirk.

The 61-year-old woman was subsequently assaulted, and some of her vertebrae were broken as a result.

Forbes robbed the victim of her purse.

"Ty Shon Forbes has been incarcerated at the Adult Correctional Institution on a Superior Court Bail Violation on Gaming Enforcement Unit charges of Violation of a No-Contact Order, which was revealed as a result of this investigation," noted Meade Kirk.

After appearing in court in Rhode Island, Forbes was released into the custody of the Quincy Police Department.

Police in Quincy, charged Forbes with unarmed robbery and assault & battery on a person over 60.

