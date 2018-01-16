Fall River Police seek armed robbery suspect

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — Police in Fall River are seeking help identifying a suspect that robbed a 76-year-old man.

Officers arrived on North Main Street on Saturday around 9:00 p.m., and met with the victim who said at first he thought it was all a joke.

The victim was picking up a bag he had dropped as he was getting out of his car when the suspect approached him and said “it’s your money or your life.”

The suspect, believed to be in his early 20’s, then exposed a black pocket knife.

Police said the victim handed over his wallet, and the suspect got into the driver’s side of a black sedan and sped away.

Fall River Police describe the suspect as a white male, White male, with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a flat brim hat with a red brim.

The black sedan could possibly be a Nissan, police noted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fall River Police Departments Uniform Division at: 508-676-8511 or call the Police Departments anonymous tips line at 508-672-TIPS(8477).

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018