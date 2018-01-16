State Senate approves PawSox bill

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A big step forward was taken Tuesday night for a plan to build a new PawSox stadium.

The Rhode Island Senate voted to approve a bill authorizing that deal to keep the team in Pawtucket.

Senators passed the legislation 26 to 9 on the deal that was crafted by the Senate Finance Committee.



The resolution would authorize the state to enter into a lease and financing agreement for a new $83 million stadium in Pawtucket with Rhode Island responsible for $23 million and the city on the hook for $15 million.

This vote follows the Finance Committee’s approval of the proposal last week and a series of hearings to get public input this past fall.



The bill now heads to the House, where the House Finance Committee will likely scrutinize the legislation, and hold their own public hearings before the full house would have the chance to vote on it.

House Speaker Nick Mattiello has been somewhat noncommittal about the proposal, saying he wants to hear what the people have to say.

