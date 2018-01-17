Gov. Raimondo strikes optimistic tone in State of the State

By John Krinjak

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- In her third State of the State address as Governor, Gina Raimondo's message was one of optimism, in this gubernatorial election year.

"We're only in the third inning of our economic comeback. So tonight I say let's keep it going," said Raimondo.

She touted accomplishments like job growth, raising the minimum wage, paid sick leave, and doing more to help small businesses.

She also outlined new initiatives--expanded job training in high school and beyond, a plan to make it easier for Rhode Island companies to buy local, and more funding to combat the opioid crisis.

"We've got to do more. If we're going to save lives we've got to support people's recovery," said Raimondo.

She'll also be asking for the line item veto to be added to the ballot in November, an idea that's enjoyed bipartisan support.

And she made a big push to spend a billion dollars on crumbling schools, citing the numerous buildings that suffered water damage last week.

Reaction from the General Assembly's Democratic leaders was positive.

"I think the governor was right on point. I like what she spoke about, where we were, where we are," said Senate President Dominick Ruggerio.

"Very strong. I like the items she concentrated on. Jobs, the economy, job training, it was all uplifting," said House Speaker Nick Mattiello.

But Republicans are concerned about the price tag of the governor's plans, given the projected 264-million dollar deficit for this and next fiscal year.

"I know that average Rhode Islanders are stretched right now. When you start talking about spending here and spending there all over the place, somebody's got to come up with that money," said House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan.

Cranston Mayor Allen Fung, who hopes to unseat the governor in November, says she glossed over the state's biggest problems.

"The governor's spin machine is out of control. She didn't address many of the major issues that are on the minds of Rhode Islanders," said Fung, who added that the governor failed to mention problems with UHIP and at DCYF.

Gov. Raimondo also referenced the effort to continue Speaker Mattiello's pet project of phasing out the car tax, calling it the "most hated tax" in our state.

She also acknowledged the "me too" movement, pledging to root out harassment in the State House and elsewhere, telling abusers their time is up.

