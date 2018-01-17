New Bedford man arrested for second time on sex crime charges

By: News Staff

YARMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man was arrested for secretly videotaping women at his cleaning business on the Cape.

Police believe there are victims from Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Yarmouth police initially arrested David Wong, 50, in August for ‘upskirting’ a customer at the store.

Officials were recently able to get access to his cell phone where they found dozens of images including girls between the ages of 13 and 16 and some as young as nine.

“He was at a Savers in New Bedford, Marshalls in East Providence, a Rainbow clothing store in East Providence…Market Basket,” said Detective Eric Nuss of the Yarmouth Police Department. “We don’t know who they are. Odds are extremely high that they have no idea they were victimized.”

Police are now working on a search warrant to go through more than 40 computers and flash drives they seized from Wong.

Yarmouth Police are working with Rhode Island and federal authorities.

