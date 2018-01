By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police responded to a tractor-trailer rollover in Providence Wednesday morning.

State Police says a one three axle box truck rolled over and is currently blocking the first and second lanes on Route 95 North at Thurbers Avenue.

Two lanes were shutdown, but the Thurbers Avenue ramp remained open.

Officials are advising commuters to take alternative routes and to expect delays.

Here's a look at the box truck rollover on 95 N near Thurbers Ave. Expect backups for some time. @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/Sv1gHB4jN6 — Melissa Randall (@MRandallABC6) January 17, 2018

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018