Senator Kettle not resigning amid investigation

By: Samantha Fenlon

Email: sfenlon@abc6.com

Twitter: @SFenlonABC6

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A Coventry senator is not resigning despite Rhode Island State Police confirming they are investigating him.

“The allegations here may be something to do with photographs being exchanged. Not child porn, not pornographic photographs,” said Kettle’s lawyer Paul DiMaio.

DiMaio says he is not sure what police are alleging, but says it might have something to do with video voyeurism.

He calls that allegation a stretch emphasizing to ABC6 News that the 27-year-old did not place any cameras in a stranger's room.

“When and if all this material comes out the accusing parties are going to be just as embarrassed as my client is embarrassed. That’s why he was thinking about resigning. But I can tell you right now he's not going to resign,” said DiMaio.

Multiple State Police troopers showed up at Kettle’s Barbs Hill Road home around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

He was taken outside in his pajamas and searched while police went through the house.

They took a cell phone and later picked up a computer that Kettle had dropped off with his lawyer.

DiMaio says he believes this investigation was sparked by the recent break up of Kettle and his girlfriend.

“I think that what was on the computers caused the break up and family members on the other side of the complaint got angry and got off with accusations,” said DiMaio.

Kettle got a call from a person DiMaio believes to be a part of his ex’s family on Saturday telling him to resign from the Senate.

He received another call on Monday that DiMaio believes was orchestrated by police.

“He’s sorry if he did anything that offends anybody. And, that what he told in the controlled phone call but they were trying to get him to admit to something that he didn’t do,” said DiMaio.

DiMaio says that none of this investigation has anything to do with kettle's role as an elected official.

State police would not comment on the case because the investigation is active.

As of last check, no charges have been filed.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018