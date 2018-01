By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) —Firefighters knocked down a house fire early Wednesday morning on Sackett Street in Providence.

The Providence Fire Department received the call at approximately 6:00 a.m. and was able to put out the flames in under an hour.

An investigation is underway, but firefighters on scene believe it started in the basement of the home.

The Red Cross is assisting the nine people who lived in the house.

