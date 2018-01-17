DCYF INVESTIGATION: 9-month-old admitted to hospital - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

DCYF INVESTIGATION: 9-month-old admitted to hospital

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Department of Children, Youth, and Families is investigating after a 9-month-old child was admitted to the hospital.

ABC6 News learned Wednesday that the child from Woonsocket was admitted to Hasbro Children’s Hospital on Sunday.

DCYF officials say the child had been admitted due to maltreatment.

“The Department initiated an investigation, and through this investigation, DCYF has confirmed that the child’s admission to the PICU was the result of maltreatment,” said the spokesperson for DCYF, Kerri White.

There is no word yet if any charges will be brought against the parents.

DCYF did tell ABC6 that the family had no prior history with them.

