Private caucus called discuss PawSox

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has called a private caucus for Democratic representatives to discuss the PawSox proposal.

Lawmakers will meet in the House lounge at 3 p.m. Thursday where ABC6 News was told the speaker will ask what they think about the referendum and what residents in their districts have to say about the proposed stadium.

There will still be a public hearing in the House to take up the issue.

