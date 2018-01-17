Governor outlines plan for small manufacturers, touches on $1b. school plan

By: Rebecca Turco

CRANSTON, R.I. – Governor Gina Raimondo toured Dean Machine in Cranston, advocating for more support for small manufacturers.

"For every Electric Boat and Raytheon, there are dozens and dozens of smaller ones,” she told reporters, “So we want to help them so they can grow and hire more people."

Raimondo outlined her new plan Wednesday, which includes up to ten-percent in tax credits for investments in equipment and training. Plus $2-million in funding to the Real Jobs RI Program, available to affiliated manufacturers.

Last year, the general assembly passed a portion of the governor's manufacturing package. This new package is different from last year’s.

Then there's the governor's big push to improve public schools. She's pitching a five-year, $1-billion investment. "We've neglected the program for so long that that's why the price tag as high as it is," she explained.

Part of the funding would come from a general obligation bond that voters would need to approve, while the bigger chunk would come from cities and towns.

Raimondo said every city and town would be treated fairly, but would not get into specifics, saying Thursday’s release of her budget would answer those questions.

Meanwhile Mike Stenhouse with the Rhode Island Center for Freedom and Prosperity feels the state should not get involved. "Really it's the irresponsibility of local governments that has led to this and I don't know why state-wide taxholders should be responsible," he said.

