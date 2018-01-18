URI Runs Past UMass, Rams 6-0 Start In Conference Play Sets Program Record

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) - Jared Terrell scored 24 points with four 3-pointers and three steals, Stanford Robinson added 17 points with 12 rebounds, and Rhode Island beat Massachusetts 73-51 on Wednesday night to open the Atlantic 10 Conference season 6-0 for the first time in school history.

Andre Berry scored 11 points and Cyril Langevine had 12 boards and three blocks for Rhode Island (14-3, 6-0), which won its ninth straight game and 13th straight at home.

Terrell opened with a 3 and Rhode Island never trailed, leading 40-20 at halftime after a 12-2 run.

The Minutemen closed to 45-31 on an 11-5 run capped by Carl Pierre's 3-point play, then trailed 60-46 with 8:04 to go. But Robinson's layup sparked a 10-2 Rhode Island run for a 70-48 lead.

Luwane Pipkins scored 13 points with four assists and C.J. Anderson added 10 points for the Minutemen (10-9, 3-3), which saw their three-game win streak end.

AP-WF-01-18-18 0229GMT

