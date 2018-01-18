RI Fire Marshal investigating Little Compton fire

By: News Staff

LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Fire Marshal is investigating a fire on Old Farm Road after the home owners drove to the fire station to alert the department.

The fire broke out at approximately 12:10 a.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived on scene, heavy fire could be seen coming from the garage of the home.

Fire Chief Richard Petrin told ABC6 News that the home owners were awakened by their smoke detectors and that they attempted to call 911, but were not able to do successfully because the power was knocked out due to the fire.

The residents went outside to use their cell phone, but had no service. However, they drove a several minutes to the fire station to alert the dispatcher.

Chief Petrin says the fire had a good head start, but firefighters were able to keep it contained to the garage before spreading into the house.

Aside from the garage, a vehicle was also damaged.

According to Chief Petrin, three people lived in the home.

At the moment, the Fire Marshal is conducting a preliminary investigation and will be going back to the house Thursday morning.

Mutual aid was called in from surrounding towns to help with water.

