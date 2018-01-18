Domestic assault charge against police officer dropped - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Domestic assault charge against police officer dropped

By: The Associated Press

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — A domestic assault charge against a Rhode Island police officer has been dropped because the alleged victim declined to testify against him.

State police arrested Middletown police Lt. Richard Gamache and his girlfriend in October, charging both with domestic assault.

Prosecutors say they dropped the case against Gamache on Wednesday because there was no evidence apart from the testimony of his girlfriend.

Charges against Gamache’s girlfriend have not been dropped.

Gamache had been suspended from the force since his arrest. Middletown police declined to comment Wednesday on the case or Gamache’s current status.

Gamache could not be reached for comment.

