Principal: Complaints against teacher didn't seem criminal

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island elementary school principal charged with failing to report sexual abuse says that the allegations reported to her did not seem criminal.

Violet LeMar testified Wednesday that two female students reported being touched on the chest by a gym teacher at a Providence school. But she says one of the girls denied he had touched her breast when LeMar pushed for clarification.

LeMar says she also asked the girls to demonstrate how they were touched and determined it did not appear to be abusive.

An internal investigation was launched but LeMar did not immediately notify the state. She says she was unaware of a new state law requiring reporting of sex abuse allegations within 24 hours.

The gym teacher has pleaded not guilty to charges including child molestation.

