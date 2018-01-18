Two hospitalized after fire, explosion destroys Providence home

By News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Two residents were rushed to the hospital Thursday after an explosion and a fire destroyed the second story of a Providence home.

Providence Fire Department responded to the scene of 121 Enfield Avenue shortly after 9:00 a.m. for reports of a fire and possible explosion.

According to Lindsay Lague, Providence Fire Department Spokesperson, said that the fire was caused by an extension cable on the second floor of the home. The fire spread to two propane tanks, which led to the explosion and the ensuing blaze.

Two residents were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Lague said.

The scene of the fire is still under investigation.

