Family injured in Pawtucket hit and run

Family injured in Pawtucket hit and run

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Police are searching for the suspect in a hit and run early Thursday morning in Pawtucket.

Pawtucket Police say around 5:00 a.m. Thursday officers responded to the area of 435 Weeden Street for a report of a hit and run with pedestrians struck. Upon arrival, officers observed two adults, both 33, and two children, aged 4 and 3, who were struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Weeden Street.

The victims told Police that the vehicle that struck them, a White Dodge Caravan with Rhode Island plates, stopped after striking them, and the driver, a Hispanic male around 6’ tall, exited the vehicle to recover the passenger side mirror, which was knocked off in the accident.

Police say the victims yelled to the driver to call 911, to which he responded in Spanish before getting back in his vehicle and driving away.

The victims were transported to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

Pawtucket Police ask anyone with information on this accident or who has seen a White Dodge Caravan with a missing or damaged passenger side mirror to call the Pawtucket Police Traffic Division at 401-727-9100 ext. 735.

