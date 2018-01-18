Amazon releases finalist cities for second headquarters

By: The Associated Press

BOSTON, M.A. (AP) — Amazon is narrowing the list of cities under consideration for its second headquarters to 20, with the largest concentration in the Northeast.

Amazon, based in Seattle, plans to invest $5 billion in the new headquarters and could employ as many as 50,000 people in and around the city it chooses.

Cities are in fierce competition to lure Amazon, which has revolutionized the way people shop.

The list released on Thursday includes the cities of Atlanta, Austin, Texas, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, Toronto, Washington, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, North Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; Newark, New Jersey; Columbus, Ohio.

It also listed northern Virginia and Montgomery County in Maryland as potential sites.

Boston remains in the running to host Amazon's second North American headquarters, but more than 20 other prospective sites in Massachusetts are out of the mix.

Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement that he sees ``no better city than Boston for Amazon to call their second home.''

Walsh favors Suffolk Downs as a potential landing site for the company.

Worcester, New Bedford and Lawrence were just a few of the other cities in Massachusetts that also submitted bids in the hopes of attracting Amazon.

The state has outlined a number of existing incentive programs that could be made available to Amazon.

