UPDATE: Two charged for Kennedy Plaza stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two teenagers have been charged with the stabbing of a 15 year-old girl at Kennedy Plaza early Thursday evening.
Providence Police said the victim was stabbed in the leg around 5:00 p.m. and transported to Hasbro Children's Hospital, where she is in stable condition.
Police said at this time they have charged two females, ages 14 and 15. Both were sent to the Rhode Island Training School Thursday evening.
A third juvenile was released.
Two of the three were apprehended outside Providence Place Mall.
"The assault stems from an ongoing feud among the girls," said Providence Police on Twitter.
