Plow truck hits, kills two horses in Middleboro - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Plow truck hits, kills two horses in Middleboro

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Two horses were hit and killed by a plow truck in Middleboro Thursday night.

Police were called to Vernon Street near 495 at approximately 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

The driver told police another car tried to use their high beams to alert him of the horses, but the beams blinded him.

After striking the horses, the man continued driving because his kids were in the truck.

He came back to the scene after he dropped them off.

According to police, say both horses had to be euthanized.

No criminal charges have been filed.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.