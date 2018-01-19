Plow truck hits, kills two horses in Middleboro

By: News Staff

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Two horses were hit and killed by a plow truck in Middleboro Thursday night.

Police were called to Vernon Street near 495 at approximately 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

The driver told police another car tried to use their high beams to alert him of the horses, but the beams blinded him.

After striking the horses, the man continued driving because his kids were in the truck.

He came back to the scene after he dropped them off.

According to police, say both horses had to be euthanized.

No criminal charges have been filed.

