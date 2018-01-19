New Bedford police officer’s heroic efforts being praised - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

New Bedford police officer’s heroic efforts being praised

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford police officer is being hailed a hero for his efforts in a Tinkham Street fire.

Officer Nathan Pimentel was the first one at the 282 Tinkham Street home early Wednesday morning. He ran into the burning home and saved three males and three females.

It was also Officer Pimentel who alerted firefighters about a 56-year-old woman who was stuck on the second floor unresponsive.

According to police, the woman had no pulse when she was removed from the building by the fire department. She was revived by emergency medical personnel and transported to the hospital, but later died. 

City officials say his efforts started a chain of events that displayed great teamwork among first responders.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

