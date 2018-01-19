Speaker: Referendum unlikely on PawSox stadium proposal - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Speaker: Referendum unlikely on PawSox stadium proposal

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s House Speaker says it’s unlikely that lawmakers will ask the public to vote on the fate of a proposed new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox.

Democrat Nicholas Mattiello said Thursday that his colleagues were overwhelmingly opposed to the idea of a referendum on proposed public subsidies for the project.

Mattiello had previously said he was open to it.

Mattiello says the general consensus after a meeting of House Democrats was that it is the legislature's responsibility to decide the issue.

The state Senate has approved the use of public funds for the stadium, but Mattiello says members of the House want changes to reduce the state's share of the financial risk.

Under the Senate’s plan, the state would pay for $23 million of the $83 million stadium.

