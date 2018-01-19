After 911 prank, boy vows to call only in an “emerginsy’ - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

After 911 prank, boy vows to call only in an “emerginsy’

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Somerville Police Department Courtesy of the Somerville Police Department

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police department has received a handwritten apology for a series of prank 911 calls from a young boy who promised not to call again except in an “emerginsy.”

The Boston Globe reports that a Somerville police officer was sent to East Somerville Community School last week after several 911 calls were made from a phone in the cafeteria. The officer found the students responsible and talked to them and their parents.

A few days later, one of the students, about age 10, hand-delivered an apology note, which the department posted online.

The boy said he was “very sorry” for the prank and recognized that it was “a really bad idea.”

He ended the letter by saying, “Thank you for everything you do to keep us safe.”

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.