One person seriously injured in Avon crash

AVON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash Friday morning in Avon that ended up with a car veering off the road and hitting a utility pole.

Police say three people were taken to a nearby hospital a woman, approximately age 23, was ejected in the crash and has been transported to Massachusetts General Hospital by medical helicopter with serious injuries.

The accident happened on Route 24 northbound at approximately 2 a.m. Friday.

Crews remained on the scene to remove downed power lines from the road.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

