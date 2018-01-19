Decision to come Monday in Providence principal’s trial - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Decision to come Monday in Providence principal’s trial

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Closing arguments have officially wrapped up in the trial of a Providence principal at the center of a sexual abuse scandal.

Violet LeMar, 45, is accused of failing to report sexual assault complaints made against a gym teacher to the DCYF.

LeMar says she was unaware of the law that required her get in touch with the agency within 24 hours.

The case did not go before a jury but instead, it was a bench trial.

The judge is expected to read the verdict Monday morning.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.