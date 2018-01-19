Decision to come Monday in Providence principal’s trial

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Closing arguments have officially wrapped up in the trial of a Providence principal at the center of a sexual abuse scandal.

Violet LeMar, 45, is accused of failing to report sexual assault complaints made against a gym teacher to the DCYF.

LeMar says she was unaware of the law that required her get in touch with the agency within 24 hours.

The case did not go before a jury but instead, it was a bench trial.

The judge is expected to read the verdict Monday morning.

