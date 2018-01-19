UPDATE: One East Providence puppy dead after testing positive for parvovirus

By: News Staff

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – An East Providence animal shelter is under quarantine after 2 of the puppies rescued from a hoarding situation last week tested positive for canine parvovirus.

Twenty dogs were rescued from an East Providence hoarding situation last week, and shelter workers noticed that 2 of the puppies were extremely sick. The dogs refused to eat or drink.

The dogs tested positive for parvovirus. The virus is extremely dangerous, and in many cases can deadly, and requires intensive care.

Animal control officers said the reason breeding laws exist is to prevent situations like this that put dozens of animals at risk.

The animal shelter now must throw away supplies like towels and blankets after one use and thoroughly clean the shelter.

They say they are grateful for donations.

Animal control officer told ABC6 they are still investigating the hoarding situation, and that there could be several charges brought against Rachel Duarte who was arrested last Friday.

