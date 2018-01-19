In Depth Coverage: Sports betting budget proposal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) —Allowing sports betting at Twin River's two Rhode Island locations is one budget proposal garnering quite a bit of attention.

The Governor says she wants to get ahead of the Supreme Court ruling, but some lawmakers are skeptical.

"I'm not comfortable that money is booked in the budget requiring law changes without an alternative. I think they should've included an alternative,” said House Speaker Nick Mattiello.

"Connecticut is going to do it, Massachusetts is going to do it, New Jersey is, we don't want to be left behind. So, we want to get ready so we also can participate,” said Governor Gina Raimondo.

The $9.4 billion proposed budget estimates $23 million in revenue from sports betting.

Details as to how exactly the betting would work are scarce. The Public Information Officer at the state's Department of Revenue says there have been discussions about how to move forward if the ruling allows sports gambling, but adds that nothing has been decided.

We're told the gambling would exclude Rhode Island sports teams.

"It will look very similar to other states that have already been doing it like Delaware,” said Raimondo.

This type of gambling is currently allowed by federal law in Delaware, Nevada, Oregon and Montana.

New Jersey is challenging the federal law often referred to as the Bradley Act which essentially outlaws sports betting with the exception of those few states.

"If the Supreme Court strikes this down it's going to open up the door for every single state in the union to pass legislation which is going to allow sports gambling in that state. If it's upheld Rhode Island is obviously not going to have any opportunity to do that,” said ABC 6 Legal Analyst Ken Schreiber.

