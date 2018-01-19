DCYF worker who visited condemned East Providence home placed on - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

DCYF worker who visited condemned East Providence home placed on administrative leave

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) has been placed on administrative leave after visiting the East Providence home housing dozen of animals in foul conditions just a day before it was condemned.  

DCYF communications director Kerri White told ABC6 that the worker who visited the Floyd Avenue home last Thursday was placed on paid administrative leave on the following day pending an internal investigation.

Neither the nature of the investigation, nor the employee’s name, has been released at this time since the investigation is still ongoing.

 © WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.