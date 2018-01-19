DCYF worker who visited condemned East Providence home placed on administrative leave

By News Staff

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) has been placed on administrative leave after visiting the East Providence home housing dozen of animals in foul conditions just a day before it was condemned.

DCYF communications director Kerri White told ABC6 that the worker who visited the Floyd Avenue home last Thursday was placed on paid administrative leave on the following day pending an internal investigation.

Neither the nature of the investigation, nor the employee’s name, has been released at this time since the investigation is still ongoing.

